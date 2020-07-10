NHC says tropical storm Fay may weaken to a depression by Saturday

(Reuters) - Tropical storm Fay, the sixth named-tropical storm of this Atlantic storm season, is expected to weaken to a tropical depression by early Saturday, the U.S National Hurricane Center(NHC) said on Friday.

“Little change in strength is forecast today while the center remains over water. Weakening should begin after the center moves inland,” the Miami-based weather forecaster added.

The tropical storm is located about 40 miles (65 kilometers) south south-east of Cape May, New Jersey and is packing maximum sustained winds of 60 miles per hour (95 km/h).