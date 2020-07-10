Tropical storm Fay strengthens slightly off eastern U.S. coast

(Reuters) - Tropical storm Fay has slightly strengthened offshore the Delmarva peninsula and the storm’s center is projected to move inland over the mid-Atlantic or the northeast United States late Friday or on Saturday, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said.

The sixth named storm of the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season is about 65 miles (105 km) south-southeast of Ocean City, Maryland, packing maximum sustained winds of 50 miles (85 km) per hour, the Miami-based weather forecaster said.