Tropical storm Fay to weaken, expected to dissipate on Sunday, NHC says

A U.S. flag blows in heavy wind at the beach, as Tropical Storm Fay was expected to sweep across the heavily populated northeastern United States, in the Rockaways section of the Queens borough of New York, U.S., July 10, 2020. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

(Reuters) - Tropical storm Fay is expected to weaken further as it moves inward and become a post-tropical low pressure system on Saturday and dissipate on Sunday, the U.S National Hurricane Center (NHC) said.

The storm made landfall on Friday near Atlantic city, New Jersey, with heavy rainfall and gusty winds, according to an earlier bulletin issued by the NHC.

Fay was located about 15 miles (24 km) northwest of New York City, with maximum sustained winds of 40 miles per hour, the latest advisory of the Miami-based weather forecaster said.

NHC added that the center of the storm will move across portions of southeastern New York on Friday night and then across western New England into southeastern Canada on Saturday.