NHC says Tropical Storm Gamma made landfall near Tulum, Mexico

(Reuters) - Tropical Storm Gamma has made a landfall near Tulum, Mexico, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said on Saturday.

The storm made a landfall in the northeast Yucatan Peninsula near Tulum, Mexico, at around 1145 a.m. CDT, and was very close to hurricane strength at landfall, packing maximum sustained winds near 70 miles per hour (110 kmh) with higher gusts, the Miami-based weather forecaster added.