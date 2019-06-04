NHC says 20% chance of cyclone over Gulf of Mexico

(Reuters) - A broad area of low pressure over the southwestern Gulf of Mexico now has a 20% chance of developing into a cyclone, down from 40% earlier, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said on Tuesday.

The system is expected to move inland over northeastern Mexico later on Tuesday, and the chances of development into a tropical depression have decreased, the Miami-based weather forecaster added.

The disturbance will likely produce heavy rainfall over portions of eastern Mexico, southeastern Texas and the Lower Mississippi Valley during the next few days, the NHC added.