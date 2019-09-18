Imelda weakens into tropical depression: NHC

(Reuters) - Imelda weakened into a tropical depression, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said on Tuesday, adding that heavy rains and life-threatening flash flooding will continue to spread inland over southeast Texas during the next day or two.

The depression was located about 5 miles (10 kilometers) north of Houston, Texas, packing maximum sustained winds of 35 miles per hour (55 km/h), the Miami-based weather forecaster said.

On the forecast track, the center of Imelda will continue to move farther inland across eastern Texas Tuesday night and Wednesday, the NHC added.