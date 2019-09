(Reuters) - Tropical storm Imelda, the ninth of the 2019 Atlantic hurricane season, has formed about 40 miles (65 km) southwest of Galveston, Texas, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said on Tuesday.

The storm is packing maximum sustained winds of 40 miles per hour (65 km/h), and is moving north at 7 miles per hour (11 km/h), the Miami-based weather forecaster added.