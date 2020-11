A damaged boat is seen on sand as Hurricane Iota approaches Puerto Cabezas, Nicaragua November 16, 2020. REUTERS/Wilmer Lopez

(Reuters) - Iota weakened into a tropical storm and is expected to weaken into a tropical depression on Tuesday evening, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said.

Iota was located about 105 miles (160 km) east of Tegucigalpa, Honduras, packing maximum sustained winds of 65 miles (105 km) per hour, the center said.