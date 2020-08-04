U.S. hurricane center: tropical Storm Isaias taking aim at New England, eastern New York

A man walks into heavy wind and rain along the waterfront of the Hudson River in front of the New York City skyline during Tropical Storm Isaias in Weehawken, New Jersey, U.S., August 4, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Segar

(Reuters) - Tropical Storm Isaias is moving near eastern New York with strong, gusty winds, heavy rainfall and the threat of tornadoes across New England, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said on Tuesday.

The storm is located about 20 miles (35 kilometers) west of Albany, New York, with maximum sustained winds of 65 miles per hour (100 km per hour), the Miami-based forecaster said.

“The center of Isaias will continue to move farther inland over eastern New York and Vermont this afternoon and evening, and over southern Canada tonight,” the NHC added.