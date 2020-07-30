Tropical Storm Isaias forms near Puerto Rico, says U.S. NHC

(Reuters) - Tropical Storm Isaias has formed over the North Atlantic, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said on Wednesday.

Isaias, the ninth named storm of the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season, was located about 155 miles (250 km) south of Ponce, Puerto Rico, with maximum sustained winds of 50 miles per hour (85 kph), the NHC added.

“Some weakening is likely when the center moves over Hispaniola with some strengthening expected by Friday,” the Miami-based weather forecaster said.