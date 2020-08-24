Marco weakens to tropical storm: NHC

(Reuters) - Marco has weakened to a tropical storm, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said on Sunday, adding that hurricane and storm surge warnings remain in effect for portions of the northern Gulf Coast.

The system is located about 185 miles (295 km) south south-east of the mouth of the Mississippi River, packing maximum sustained winds of 70 miles per hour (110 km/h), the NHC said.

“Marco is forecast to approach the coast of Louisiana by Monday afternoon. ... Forecast to weaken rapidly by early Tuesday,” the Miami-based weather forecaster said.