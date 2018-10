(Reuters) - Tropical Depression 15 strengthened into storm Nadine near the Cape Verde islands in the Atlantic on Tuesday, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said.

Nadine is about 480 miles (770 kilometers) southwest of the southernmost Cape Verde islands, packing maximum sustained winds of 40 miles (65 km) per hour and is forecast to weaken to a tropical depression on Friday, the NHC added.