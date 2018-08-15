NHC says 60 percent chance of cyclone south of Newfoundland

(Reuters) - A low pressure system located about 800 miles south-southeast of Cape Race, Newfoundland, has a 60 percent chance of developing into a tropical or subtropical cyclone in the next 48 hours, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said in an advisory on Tuesday.

The system is forecast to move north-eastward over colder waters and merge with a frontal zone over the northern Atlantic, the NHC said.