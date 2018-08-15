FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 15, 2018 / 3:04 AM / Updated an hour ago

NHC says 80 percent chance of cyclone south of Cape Race, Newfoundland

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A low pressure system located about 750 miles south-southeast of Cape Race, Newfoundland has an 80 percent chance of developing into a tropical or subtropical cyclone in the next 48 hours, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said in an advisory on Wednesday.

The system is forecast to become a subtropical depression or subtropical storm overnight, before it moves north-eastward over colder water and merges with a frontal zone over the northern Atlantic by the end of the week or this weekend, the NHC said.

Reporting by Sumita Layek in Bengaluru; Editing by Vyas Mohan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
