a month ago
NHC says 20 percent chance of storm west-southwest of Cabo Verde islands
July 3, 2017 / 11:54 PM / a month ago

NHC says 20 percent chance of storm west-southwest of Cabo Verde islands

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A broad low pressure system located about 650 miles west-southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands has a 20 percent chance of strengthening into a tropical storm over the next two days, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said on Monday.

The nearly stationary system continues to produce disorganized showers and thunderstorms and could develop into a tropical depression later this week, the Miami-based weather forecaster said.

Reporting by Karen Rodrigues in Bengaluru; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe

