in a day
NHC says 40 percent chance of cyclone near Turks and Caicos
August 11, 2017 / 11:38 PM / in a day

NHC says 40 percent chance of cyclone near Turks and Caicos

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A low pressure area located about 300 miles (480 km) east of the Turks and Caicos Islands has a 40 percent chance of developing into a tropical cyclone in the next 48 hours, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said on Friday.

"Environmental conditions, however, are expected to become a little more conducive for development during the next day or two, and this system could become a tropical depression over the weekend," the NHC said.

Reporting by Nallur Sethuraman in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler

