Bertha weakens to tropical depression: NHC

(Reuters) - Bertha, the second named storm this Atlantic hurricane season, has weakened to a tropical depression, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said on Wednesday.

“Additional weakening is forecast during the next 48 hours, and Bertha is expected to become a remnant low tonight,” the Miami-based forecaster said.

The tropical depression is located about 65 miles (105 km) north-northwest of Charleston, South Carolina with maximum sustained winds of 35 miles (55 km) per hour, the NHC added.