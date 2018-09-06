FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 6, 2018 / 6:19 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Chance of cyclone developing west of Cape Verde at 80 percent: NHC

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - An area of low pressure centered several hundred miles west-southwest of the Cape Verde Islands has an 80 percent chance of developing into a tropical cyclone in the next 48 hours, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said on Thursday.

“Environmental conditions are conducive for development, and a tropical depression is expected to form within the next day or two while the system moves slowly westward or west-northwestward across the tropical Atlantic Ocean,” the NHC added.

Meanwhile, another system off the west coast of Africa has a 20 percent chance of developing into a tropical cyclone in the next 48 hours, NHC said.

Reporting by Eileen Soreng in Bengaluru, Editing by Rosalba O'Brien

