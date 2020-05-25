NHC: 20% chance of cyclone for system extending across Florida

(Reuters) - A broad trough of low pressure extending across Florida and the adjacent Atlantic and Gulf of Mexico waters has a 20% chance of becoming a cyclone in the next 48 hours, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said on Monday.

The low pressure system is not expected to become a tropical cyclone due to strong upper-level winds, the Miami-based weather forecaster said.

“Regardless of development, heavy rainfall could cause flash flooding over portions of southern and central Florida tonight, spreading northward to coastal sections of northeastern Florida, Georgia, and the Carolinas on Tuesday and Wednesday,” the NHC added.