October 5, 2018 / 6:18 AM / Updated an hour ago

NHC says 20 percent chance of cyclone for low near Cabo Gracias a Dios

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - An area of low pressure located near Cabo Gracias a Dios on the eastern border of Honduras and Nicaragua has a 20 percent chance of developing into a tropical cyclone over the next two days, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said early Friday.

A tropical depression could form by late this weekend or early next week over the northwestern Caribbean Sea or southern Gulf of Mexico while the system moves slowly northwestward, it said.

The low, which is accompanied by an extensive area of disturbed weather extending from Central America eastward across Hispaniola, is expected to bring torrential rains in portions of Central America and the Yucatan peninsula during the next few days, the NHC added.

Reporting by Vijaykumar Vedala in Bengaluru; editing by John Stonestreet

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
