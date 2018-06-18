FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 18, 2018 / 1:32 AM / Updated 39 minutes ago

NHC says 20 percent chance of cyclone in Gulf of Mexico

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A surface trough producing showers and thunderstorms over the west-central and northwestern Gulf of Mexico has a 20 percent chance of developing into a tropical cyclone in the next 48 hours, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said on Sunday.

“Environmental conditions do not support significant development. However, heavy rains and gusty winds are likely to continue across the northwestern Gulf of Mexico through tonight,” the Florida-based weather forecaster said.

This activity will likely reach portions of the Texas and southwestern Louisiana coasts later on Sunday and on Monday, the NHC said.

Reporting by Apeksha Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Cooney

