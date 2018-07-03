NHC says 20 percent chance of tropical cyclone southeast of Bermuda

(Reuters) - An area of disturbed weather located a few hundred miles southeast of Bermuda has a 20 percent chance of developing into a tropical cyclone in the next 48 hours, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said on Tuesday.

“Environmental conditions are gradually forecast to become more conducive for the development of a low pressure system by late this week when the disturbance is expected to be south or southwest of Bermuda,” NHC added.

A tropical wave is also producing a concentrated area of showers and thunderstorms several hundred miles southwest of the Cape Verde islands and has a 20 percent chance of forming into a tropical cyclone in the next couple of days, the Miami-based weather forecaster said.