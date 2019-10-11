NHC says 30% chance of cyclone formation off U.S. coast

(Reuters) - A non-tropical low pressure system located off the northeastern and mid-Atlantic coasts of the United States has a 30% chance of becoming a cyclone in the next 48 hours, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said on Friday.
Some additional subtropical or tropical development is possible through Friday night, but the system is expected to weaken and move away from the northeastern United States during the weekend, the NHC said.
