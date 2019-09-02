NHC says 30% chance of cyclone over Gulf of Mexico

(Reuters) - A broad area of low pressure located over the south-central Gulf of Mexico has a 30 pct chance of becoming a cyclone in the next 48 hours, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said on Monday.

“Some gradual development of this system is possible during the next few days while the low moves slowly westward across the south-central and southwestern Gulf of Mexico towards the coast of Mexico,” the Miami-based weather forecaster said.

Meanwhile, a trough of low pressure located several hundred miles south-southeast of Bermuda has 30 pct chance, and a system located about 150 miles west-southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands has 80 pct chance of becoming a cyclone in next 48 hours, the NHC added.