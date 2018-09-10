NHC says 30 percent chance of cyclone over northwestern Caribbean Sea

(Reuters) - Showers and thunderstorms over the northwestern Caribbean Sea and western Cuba are showing some signs of organization and have a 30 percent chance of developing into a tropical cyclone in the next 48 hours, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said on Monday.

“Upper-level winds are forecast to become more conducive for development on Wednesday when the system moves over the southern Gulf of Mexico,” the NHC said.

A tropical depression could form on Thursday or Friday while the disturbance moves across the western Gulf of Mexico, the Miami-based weather forecaster said.