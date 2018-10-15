FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Imprisoned In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Environment
October 15, 2018 / 6:00 AM / Updated 15 minutes ago

NHC says 30 percent chance of tropical cyclone developing in Caribbean Sea

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - An area of low pressure located over the southwestern Caribbean Sea has 30 percent chance of developing into a tropical cyclone in the next 48 hours, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said on Monday.

The system is moving to the west-northwest, and some additional development is possible before it moves inland over Central America by tonight or Tuesday, the NHC added.

“Locally heavy rainfall, which could cause flash flooding, is possible across portions of Central America for much of the week,” the Miami-based weather forecaster said.

Reporting by Eileen Soreng in Bengaluru; Editing by Christian Schmollinger

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.