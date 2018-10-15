NHC says 30 percent chance of tropical cyclone developing in Caribbean Sea

(Reuters) - An area of low pressure located over the southwestern Caribbean Sea has 30 percent chance of developing into a tropical cyclone in the next 48 hours, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said on Monday.

The system is moving to the west-northwest, and some additional development is possible before it moves inland over Central America by tonight or Tuesday, the NHC added.

“Locally heavy rainfall, which could cause flash flooding, is possible across portions of Central America for much of the week,” the Miami-based weather forecaster said.