NHC says 40% chance of cyclone between west Africa coast, Lesser Antilles

(Reuters) - A low pressure system located about midway between the west coast of Africa and the Lesser Antilles in the Atlantic has a 40% chance of becoming a cyclone in the next 48 hours, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said on Tuesday.

“A tropical depression could form during the next couple of days while the low moves westward at around 10 miles-per-hour over the tropical Atlantic,” the Miami-based weather forecaster said.

Another system located over parts of Cuba has a 30% chance of strengthening into a cyclone, the NHC added.