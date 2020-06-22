NHC says 40% chance of cyclone near southeast of Cape Cod, Massachusetts

(Reuters) - A well-defined low pressure system located about 320 miles southeast of Cape Cod, Massachusetts, has about a 40% chance of becoming a cyclone in the next 48 hours, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said on Monday.

“The low is moving slowly eastward over the warm waters of the Gulf Stream, and if this recent development trend continues, then a short-lived subtropical depression or subtropical storm could form later today or tonight,” the Miami-based weather forecaster said.