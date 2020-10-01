NHC says 40% chance of cyclone over Caribbean Sea

(Reuters) - A tropical wave located over the west-central Caribbean Sea has a 40% chance of developing into a cyclone in the next 48 hours, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said on Thursday.
“A tropical depression is likely to form over the northwestern Caribbean Sea or the south-central Gulf of Mexico, possibly before the system reaches the east coast of the Yucatan Peninsula on Saturday,” the NHC said.
