NHC says 40% chance of cyclone over southwestern Gulf of Mexico

(Reuters) - Shower and thunderstorm activity associated with a broad area of low pressure located over the southwestern Gulf of Mexico now has 40% chance of developing into a cyclone, down from 60% earlier, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said on Tuesday.

The system could briefly become a tropical depression before moving inland over northeastern Mexico later on Tuesday, the Miami-based weather forecaster added.

Regardless of development, the disturbance will likely produce heavy rainfall over portions of eastern Mexico, southeastern Texas and the Lower Mississippi Valley during the next few days, NHC said in its report.