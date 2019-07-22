NHC says 60% chance of tropical cyclone near Andros Island, Bahamas

(Reuters) - An area of low pressure located near Andros Island in the Bahamas has a 60% chance of becoming a tropical cyclone in the next 48 hours, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said on Monday.

The low is expected to move northwestward around 15 miles-per-hour on Monday and north-northwestward to northward on Monday night and Tuesday, remaining offshore of the east coast of the Florida peninsula, the Miami-based weather forecaster said.

“While environmental conditions are only marginally conducive for development, only a slight increase in the organization of this system could result in the formation of a tropical depression later today or tonight,” the NHC said.