NHC says 70% chance of cyclone near northern Leeward Islands

(Reuters) - A broad area of low pressure centered a little more than 200 miles (322 km) east-northeast of the northern Leeward Islands has a 70% chance of becoming a cyclone in the next 48 hours, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said on Tuesday.

“Additional development is expected and a tropical or subtropical depression is likely to form, while the system moves northwestward and then northward over the open Atlantic during the next day or two,” the NHC said in an advisory.