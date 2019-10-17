NHC says 70% chance of cyclone to form offshore Mexico

(Reuters) - A low pressure system located in the Bay of Campeche offshore Mexico has a 70% chance of becoming a cyclone in the next 48 hours, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said on Thursday.

“The low is forecast to approach the northern or northeastern Gulf Coast on Friday or Saturday and regardless of development, the system is likely to produce gusty winds and rough surf over those areas,” the Miami-based weather forecaster said.