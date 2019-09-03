Environment
NHC says 80% chance of cyclone over Gulf of Mexico

(Reuters) - A large low pressure system located over the west-central Gulf of Mexico about 200 miles east-northeast of Tampico, Mexico, has 80% chance of becoming a cyclone in the next 48 hours, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said on Tuesday.

“Environmental conditions are conducive for a tropical depression to form during the next day or so while the low moves slowly westward or west-southwestward towards Mexico,” NHC added.

