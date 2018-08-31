NHC says 90 percent chance of cyclone southeast of the Cape Verde Islands

(Reuters) - A tropical wave located southeast of the Cape Verde Islands has a 90 percent chance of developing into a cyclone in the next 48 hours, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said in its latest advisory on Thursday.

The potential Tropical Cyclone Six is located about 300 miles (480 kilometers) east-southeast of the southernmost Cape Verde Islands, packing maximum sustained winds of 30 miles per hour (45 kph), the NHC added.

“Heavy rains and gusty winds expected in the southern Cape Verde Islands on Friday,” the Miami-based weather forecaster said.