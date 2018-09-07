NHC sees 100 percent chance of cyclone near Cape Verde

(Reuters) - A disturbance located near the Cape Verde Islands in the Atlantic has a 100 percent chance of developing into a cyclone in the next 48 hours, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said on Friday.

‘Potential tropical cyclone eight’ is located about 440 miles (710 km) east-southeast of the southernmost Cape Verde Islands with maximum sustained winds of 35 miles per hour (55 km per hour), the NHC said.

The disturbance is becoming better organized and is expected to become a tropical depression or tropical storm later on Friday, the Miami-based weather forecaster said.