(Reuters) - A system associated with remnants of storm Beryl has a 20 percent chance of developing into a tropical cyclone in the next 48 hours near Hispaniola, or the Greater Antilles, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said on Tuesday.

The system is expected to move west-northwestward across the rest of Hispaniola and over the southeastern Bahamas this evening, the NHC said, adding that little development is expected during the next day.