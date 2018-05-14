FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Environment
May 14, 2018 / 3:02 PM / Updated an hour ago

NHC sees 30 percent chance of cyclone near eastern Gulf of Mexico

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A broad area of low pressure, moving slowly northward across the eastern Gulf of Mexico, has a 30 percent chance of strengthening into a tropical cyclone in the next 48 hours, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said on Monday.

The system, regardless of subtropical or tropical cyclone formation, will enhance rainfall across portions of Florida and the northeastern Gulf Coast during the next few days, the Miami-based weather forecaster said.

Reporting by Vijaykumar Vedala in Bengaluru; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.