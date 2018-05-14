NHC sees 30 percent chance of cyclone near eastern Gulf of Mexico

(Reuters) - A broad area of low pressure, moving slowly northward across the eastern Gulf of Mexico, has a 30 percent chance of strengthening into a tropical cyclone in the next 48 hours, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said on Monday.

The system, regardless of subtropical or tropical cyclone formation, will enhance rainfall across portions of Florida and the northeastern Gulf Coast during the next few days, the Miami-based weather forecaster said.