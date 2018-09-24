NHC sees 50 percent chance of cyclone off Cape Hatteras, North Carolina

(Reuters) - A broad area of low pressure located about 450 miles (724 km) south-southeast of Cape Hatteras, North Carolina, has a 50 percent chance of developing into a cyclone in the next 48 hours, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said on Monday.
“By Tuesday night and Wednesday, upper-level winds are expected to increase, limiting the chances for additional development, while the system moves northward near the southeastern United States coast,” the NHC said.
Reporting by Karen Rodrigues in Bengaluru; Editing by Paul Simao