NHC sees 50 percent chance of cyclone off Cape Hatteras, North Carolina

(Reuters) - A broad area of low pressure located about 450 miles (724 km) south-southeast of Cape Hatteras, North Carolina, has a 50 percent chance of developing into a cyclone in the next 48 hours, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said on Monday.

“By Tuesday night and Wednesday, upper-level winds are expected to increase, limiting the chances for additional development, while the system moves northward near the southeastern United States coast,” the NHC said.