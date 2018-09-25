NHC sees 70 percent chance of cyclone east of Windward Islands

(Reuters) - A system associated with remnants of storm Kirk, located about 750 miles (1,207 km) east of the Windward Islands, has a 70 percent chance of developing into a cyclone in the next 48 hours, the National Hurricane Center said on Tuesday.

“This disturbance is likely to re-develop into a tropical cyclone during the next day or two before it moves into an area of highly unfavorable upper-level winds as it approaches the Caribbean Sea,” the NHC said.