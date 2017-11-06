NHC sees 80 percent chance of cyclone off Bermuda

(Reuters) - A low pressure system about 850 miles east-southeast of Bermuda has an 80 percent chance of strengthening into a tropical cyclone in the next 48 hours, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said on Monday.

The well-defined low could be developing into a tropical depression and conditions are expected to be favorable for further development while it moves north-northeastward over the open Atlantic, the Miami-based weather forecaster said.