(Reuters) - A system located about 1,100 miles west-southwest of the Azores in the Atlantic, has a 30 percent chance of becoming a tropical cyclone in the next 48 hours, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said on Monday.

“Environmental conditions are expected to be only marginally conducive for additional development while the system moves north or north-northeastward over the next day or so,” the Miami-based weather forecaster said.