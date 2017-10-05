Tropical Depression 16 could become a storm on Thursday: NHC

(Reuters) - Tropical Depression 16 in the Caribbean Sea could strengthen into a tropical storm before it moves inland over northeastern Nicaragua on Thursday, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said.

The depression was about 95 miles (155 km) south-southeast of Puerto Cabezas, Nicaragua with maximum sustained winds of 35 mph (55 kmh), the NHC said.

“On the forecast track, the center of the depression should move across northeastern Nicaragua and eastern Honduras on Thursday and then over the northwestern Caribbean Sea Thursday night and Friday,” it said.