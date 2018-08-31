Tropical Depression Six forms south of Cape Verde Islands

(Reuters) - Tropical Depression Six has formed south of the Cape Verde Islands, and could strengthen into a tropical storm on Friday or Saturday, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said in its latest advisory.

The depression is in the eastern Atlantic Ocean, about 70 miles (115 km) south-southwest of the southernmost Cape Verde Islands, with maximum sustained winds 35 miles per hour (55 km/h), the NHC said.

A tropical storm warning is in effect for Cape Verde’s Santiago, Fogo and Brava islands, the Miami-based weather forecaster added.