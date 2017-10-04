Tropical Depression Sixteen forms in southwestern Caribbean Sea

(Reuters) - Tropical Depression Sixteen has formed in the southwestern Caribbean Sea and is expected to strengthen to a tropical storm later on Wednesday, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said.
The depression is about 25 miles (40 km) south-southwest of San Andres island with maximum sustained winds of 35 mph (55 km/h), the NHC said.
The depression should be nearing the coast of Nicaragua early Thursday, move across eastern Honduras and emerge into the northwestern Caribbean Sea on Friday, it added.
Reporting by Vijaykumar Vedala in Bengaluru; Editing by Alden Bentley