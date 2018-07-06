Tropical Depression Three forms off North Carolina coast

(Reuters) - Tropical Depression Three has formed well off the North Carolina coast, and could strengthen into a tropical storm on Saturday but the system is expected to remain offshore, the U.S. National Hurricane Center(NHC) said on Friday.

The depression is about 230 miles (370 kilometers) south-southeast of Cape Hatteras, North Carolina with maximum sustained winds of 30 miles per hour (45 km/h), the NHC said.