July 6, 2018 / 9:04 PM / Updated an hour ago

Tropical Depression Three forms off North Carolina coast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Tropical Depression Three has formed well off the North Carolina coast, and could strengthen into a tropical storm on Saturday but the system is expected to remain offshore, the U.S. National Hurricane Center(NHC) said on Friday.

The depression is about 230 miles (370 kilometers) south-southeast of Cape Hatteras, North Carolina with maximum sustained winds of 30 miles per hour (45 km/h), the NHC said.

Reporting by Vijaykumar Vedala and Harshith Aranya in Bengaluru; Editing by Susan Thomas

