Tropical depression two forms over central tropical Atlantic: U.S. NHC

(Reuters) - Tropical depression two has formed over the central tropical Atlantic and is expected to strengthen into a tropical storm later on Thursday or Friday, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said.

The depression is located about 1,385 miles (2,230 km) east-southeast of the Lesser Antilles and is packing maximum sustained winds of 35 mph (55 km/h), the Miami-based weather agency said.

It is expected to dissipate east of the Lesser Antilles over the weekend, the NHC added.