FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Environment
July 5, 2018 / 3:07 PM / Updated 7 minutes ago

Tropical depression two forms over central tropical Atlantic: U.S. NHC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Tropical depression two has formed over the central tropical Atlantic and is expected to strengthen into a tropical storm later on Thursday or Friday, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said.

The depression is located about 1,385 miles (2,230 km) east-southeast of the Lesser Antilles and is packing maximum sustained winds of 35 mph (55 km/h), the Miami-based weather agency said.

It is expected to dissipate east of the Lesser Antilles over the weekend, the NHC added.

Reporting by Vijaykumar Vedala in Bengaluru; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.