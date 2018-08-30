Tropical storm conditions expected over Cape Verde islands: NHC

(Reuters) - Tropical storm conditions are expected over the southern Cape Verde islands on Friday with the disturbance expected to become a tropical storm during the next day or so, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said on Thursday.

The potential tropical Cyclone Six is located about 425 miles (680 kilometers) east-southeast of the southernmost Cape Verde islands with maximum sustained winds of 30 miles per hour (45 km/h), the NHC added.

The government of the Cape Verde Islands has issued a Tropical Storm Warning for the southern islands of Santiago, Fogo and Brava, the Miami-based weather forecaster added.