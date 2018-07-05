Two tropical depressions likely in Atlantic by end of week: NHC

(Reuters) - Two low pressure systems in the Atlantic ocean could form into tropical depressions by the end of the week, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said on Wednesday.

The first system, located a few hundred miles to south of Bermuda, has a 40 percent chance of developing into a tropical cyclone in the next 48 hours while it moves west-northwestward and then northward between Bermuda and the east coast of the United States, the Miami-based weather forecaster said.

The second system, located about 1,000 miles (1,600 km) west-southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands, has a 70 percent chance of becoming a tropical cyclone over the next 48 hours as it moves westward over the tropical Atlantic, the NHC said.